Adani Group that had recently announced an investment in Assam, has doubled the investment commitment in the Northeastern states. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the conglomerate, said the Northeastern “region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction”.

“Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years,” said Adani during the two-day 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit' in Delhi.

The summit would see the participation of all the chief ministers of the Northeastern states, along with Union ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign diplomats and more than 2,000 delegates, policy-makers, industry leaders and investors.

The conglomerate will focus on the areas of green energy, including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres. He said that every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Adani said with 65 personal visits, Rs 6.2 lakh crore of investments since 2014, doubling the road network to 16,000 km, and doubling the number of airports to 18 is not just policy making, but an example of the clarion call of ‘Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas’.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani also made six commitments to the region, including investments of Rs 75,000 crore, setting up of cancer care hubs, and Olympic training centres, along with enhancing solar power generation, doubling the coverage of Jio, and procuring produce from local farmers.

Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, had said that the event would showcase the wonderful 'Ashta Lakshmi', the eight Northeastern states. "Northeast's cultural tapestry along with the reservoir of natural resources and the strategic geographical positioning of the region have translated it into the most powerful gateway to Southeast Asia," Scindia said.