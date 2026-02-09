Exclusive: Adani Group to start coal gasification work this year, expand MRO operations, says Jeet Adani

Adani Group is ramping up its presence across defence, aerospace, clean energy and industrial manufacturing, with major investments planned in Maharashtra that are expected to generate jobs, strengthen energy security and position Nagpur as a key industrial hub.

Speaking to Business Today, Jeet Adani said the group plans to expand its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. The Adani Group, along with Prime Aero, has a stake in Indamer Technics, which operates an MRO facility at the MIHAN-SEZ in Nagpur. Expansion plans are aimed at tapping rising demand for aircraft servicing as India’s aviation market grows.

On aircraft manufacturing, Jeet Adani said that a final decision would be taken after consultations with its global partner. The Adani Group has entered into a strategic tie-up with Embraer to set up an aircraft manufacturing facility in India, marking a potential entry into civil and defence aviation manufacturing.

A key pillar of the group’s Maharashtra strategy is its proposed Rs 70,000-crore Integrated Coal Gasification and Downstream Derivatives Complex at Linga in Kalmeshwar near Nagpur. The project, expected to generate around 30,000 direct jobs, will focus on advanced chemical manufacturing and reducing import dependence for critical industrial inputs.

Describing the project as a “platform for national self-reliance”, Jeet Adani said the facility would place Nagpur on the global map of clean-energy-linked industrial technologies. The Rs 70,000-crore investment represents the first phase, with plans to add a second phase involving a similar level of investment in the future.

Maharashtra already plays a central role in the Adani Group’s power portfolio. The group operates the state’s largest 3,300 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Tiroda and revived the 600 MW Butibori power plant in 2025, strengthening baseload capacity amid rising electricity demand.

Under a 25-year power supply agreement, the Adani Group now supplies 6,600 MW of electricity to Maharashtra, combining solar power from Khavda with thermal generation to ensure round-the-clock availability and grid stability.