Adani-Hindenburg case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to decide on PILs seeking probe

The Supreme Court will announce its order on a bunch of PILs seeking probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group, following the Hindenburg Research report. The report caused a massive selloff of Adani stocks and wiped off billions of dollars. The apex court will decide on setting up of a panel of domain experts to strengthen the existing regulatory measures for stock markets. This comes after the court refused to accept the names of the panelists submitted by the government in a sealed cover. The court said that it wanted full transparency in the case.
Shares of Adani Enterprises fell 10 per cent on Thursday after the group denied reports that suggested it was securing a fresh $3 billion loan from an unnamed sovereign fund. A few other Adani group stocks jumped up to 5 per cent after a slew of block deals took place on the counters. Adani Green Energy rose another 5 per cent to Rs 535.25, Adani Transmission gained 5 per cent to Rs 708.35, and Adani Ports was down 0.7 per cent at Rs 598.
Hindenburg Research, on January 24, published a scathing report accusing the Adani conglomerate of accounting fraud, stock manipulation and other malpractices. Adani Group denied the allegations, and said that the short-seller stood to benefit if the stocks of the group crashed. It also released a 413-page reply to the accusations. It also withdrew its fully-subscribed FPO.
The bench hearing the Adani-Hindenburg case comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.
One of the PILs sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the Hindenburg Research report, while the other one sought prosecution of short-seller Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value in the market.
"We don't want sealed cover suggestions. Even if we don't accept your suggestions, the other side will have the impression that we accepted the government-adopted committee. I want to have complete transparency. We will appoint our own committee and a sense of trust should be there," said CJI Chandrachud.
The apex court, on February 17, stated that “true facts” should come out from the expert panel without impacting stock markets.
On February 10, the apex court said that the interests of Indian investors needed to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani stock rout. It then asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts to help in the matter and strengthen regulatory measures.
The Supreme Court rejected a plea that sought to gag the media in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Turning down the plea, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "We are not going to issue any injunction to the media."
Market regulator SEBI is already investigating the crash in Adani stocks and the allegations made by Hindenburg against the conglomerate.
Four PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court on the Adani-Hindenburg issue by lawyers M L Sharma, Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and social activist Mukesh Kumar.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today