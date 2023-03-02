Adani-Hindenburg case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to decide on PILs seeking probe

The Supreme Court will announce its order on a bunch of PILs seeking probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group, following the Hindenburg Research report. The report caused a massive selloff of Adani stocks and wiped off billions of dollars. The apex court will decide on setting up of a panel of domain experts to strengthen the existing regulatory measures for stock markets. This comes after the court refused to accept the names of the panelists submitted by the government in a sealed cover. The court said that it wanted full transparency in the case.