Adani-Hindenburg row: SC hearing over SEBI plea adjourned for Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear the plea moved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the Adani-Hindenburg row today (May 15) seeking additional time to wrap up its probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group.
Earlier on May 12, the apex court had listed to hear on May 15 (Monday), the SEBI's plea seeking to extend the time to conclude the investigation in the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research by a period of six months.
The bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices PS Narsimha and JB Pardiwala, adjourned the matter till May 15.
In an application moved before the court, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has submitted it needs six more months for ascertaining possible violations related to "misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions".
"Pass an order extending the time to conclude the investigation as directed by this Court by the common order dated March 2 by a period of 6 months or such other period as this court may deem fit and necessary in the facts and circumstances of the present case," the SEBI plea said.
Meanwhile, the court orally remarked that they will extend the time for the probe to SEBI, but for three months and not six months.
On March 2, the apex court had directed the capital market regulator SEBI to investigate any violations of securities law by the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report, which led to a massive wipeout of more than USD 140 billion of the Adani Group's market value.
The hearing over the plea moved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the Adani-Hindenburg row has been adjourned. CJI DY Chandrachud said that the hearing will now take place on Tuesday.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at SEBI's claim that it has not probed any Adani company since 2016. "So, SEBI denies any investigation into Adani companies since 2016, denies its own statement to the court? Was the junior finance minister lying to the country regarding the investigation in his answer on 19 July 2021?," she said.
Earlier on Friday, the Congress said lakhs of investors expect that SEBI will faithfully fulfill its mandate of protecting their interests, and ensure transparency and accountability while probing the "opaque network of shell companies" that have allegedly funnelled crores into Adani companies.
"Supreme Court has given time till August 15th for SEBI to submit its report on the Adani Group. Lakhs of investors expect that SEBI will faithfully fulfill its mandate of protecting their interests, and ensure transparency & accountability while probing the opaque network of shell companies that have funnelled at least ₹20,000 crore of benami funds into Adani companies," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
Shares of Adani group companies including Adani Total Gas Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd were down up to 5 per cent in Monday's trade amid the hearing of Sebi's plea on extension of timing to complete probe on alleged irregularities at Adani Group firms.
SEBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims of it investigating the Adani Group since 2016 are "factually baseless". The regulator, in an affidavit, said that no listed company of Adani Group is part of 2016 probe involving 51 firms.
"Investigation done earlier by SEBI pertains to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies, in respect of which investigation was conducted. However, no listed company of Adani Group was part of the aforesaid 51 companies," it said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in a court filing, said it has already approached eleven overseas regulators for information to examine if the Adani group had violated any norms regarding its publicly available shares, as per Reuters.
On Monday, India's market regulator SEBI told the Supreme Court that any incorrect or premature conclusion of its probe into possible lapses of regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's eponymous group will not serve the interest of justice and will be legally untenable, according to a Reuters report.
