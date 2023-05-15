Adani-Hindenburg row: SC hearing over SEBI plea adjourned for Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear the plea moved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the Adani-Hindenburg row today (May 15) seeking additional time to wrap up its probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group.

Earlier on May 12, the apex court had listed to hear on May 15 (Monday), the SEBI's plea seeking to extend the time to conclude the investigation in the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research by a period of six months.

The bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices PS Narsimha and JB Pardiwala, adjourned the matter till May 15.

In an application moved before the court, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has submitted it needs six more months for ascertaining possible violations related to "misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions".

"Pass an order extending the time to conclude the investigation as directed by this Court by the common order dated March 2 by a period of 6 months or such other period as this court may deem fit and necessary in the facts and circumstances of the present case," the SEBI plea said.

Meanwhile, the court orally remarked that they will extend the time for the probe to SEBI, but for three months and not six months.

On March 2, the apex court had directed the capital market regulator SEBI to investigate any violations of securities law by the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report, which led to a massive wipeout of more than USD 140 billion of the Adani Group's market value.