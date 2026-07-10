In a major step for India's clean-technology sector, Adani Enterprises Limited has entered into a long-term partnership with French clean-technology company Dioxycle to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India.

The collaboration will establish India’s first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon. The project marks Adani Group’s strategic entry into the chemicals sector and opens a new chapter in India-Europe clean-technology collaboration, demonstrating how industrial innovation can effectively transform emissions into value.

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Beyond the initial facility, the partners intend to explore a broader portfolio of chemicals across energy, materials, packaging, and manufacturing — sectors that remain heavily reliant on fossil-based feedstocks and face increasing pressure to cut emissions.

Adani Enterprises Limited has entered into a long-term partnership with French clean-technology company Dioxycle to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India.



It will be India’s first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and… pic.twitter.com/aEouPbCtXv — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) July 10, 2026

The initiative directly supports the country's 'Make in India' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' ambitions by promoting technology-led growth, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, and accelerating the transition to a more competitive, sustainable economy.

Formic Acid: Uses and Industrial Importance

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Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid, occurring naturally in the venom of certain ants and bees. In an industrial context, it is a highly versatile chemical commodity traditionally produced via fossil-fuel-based pathways.

The compound plays a critical role across several major global industries: