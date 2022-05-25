Adani Ports Q4: Net profit falls 21% to Rs 1,033 cr; EBITDA up 22%

Adani Ports released its results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 late Tuesday night. Net profit fell from Rs 1,321 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago to Rs 1,033 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, a decline of 21 per cent. However, its total income increased from Rs 4,072 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 4,418 crore in the March quarter.

The company said that it achieved a total cargo volume of 312 MMT, a growth of 26 per cent year-on-year. Its consolidated EBITDA (excluding Gangavaram) grew by 22 per cent to Rs 9,811 crore on the back of 27 per cent growth in revenue, it said. The company added that acquisitions worth ~Rs 11,400 crore were made while maintaining the credit quality.

CEO Karan Adani said, “FY22 has been a stellar year for APSEZ, with achievement of various milestones for itself and new benchmarks for India’s maritime industry.”

Consolidated revenue of Adani Ports (excluding Gangavaram) grew by 27 per cent to Rs 15,934 crore, due to growth in port, logistics and SEZ. Port revenue saw an increase of 21 per cent to Rs 12,964 crore. Revenue from the logistics business stood at Rs 1,208 crore, which is a growth of 26 per cent.

As mentioned before, consolidated EBITDA, excluding Gangavaram grew 22 per cent to Rs 9,811 crore, while port EBITDA grew 21 per cent to Rs 9,120 crore. Logistics business EBITDA grew 41 per cent to Rs 320 crore, aided by cargo diversification, elimination of loss-making routes and operational efficiency measures.

FY22 net debt to EBITDA stood at 3.4X, which is within the guided range of 3-3.5X. After adding Gangavaram port EBITDA, the ratio would be 3.0X.

The company said that the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share, which works out to a payout of around Rs 1056 crore, and is 22 per cent of the reported PAT.

Adani Ports also made a number of acquisitions and won a few large projects, it added. “The acquisitions in FY22 implied an investment of around Rs 11,400 cr for APSEZ and was successfully managed alongside an organic capex of around Rs 3,750 cr,” it said.

