Adani Wilmar to enter whole wheat category with brand Fortune

FMCG giant Adani Wilmar announced on Friday that it will be entering the whole wheat category with its brand Fortune. The company will provide Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan and MP Grade 1 wheat seeds.

The company has done so to increase its market share and expand its presence into high-value metro markets such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad, as per company statement.

To facilitate its entry into the whole wheat category, the company will source its wheat seeds from regions like Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, which is best known for its Sharbati wheat seeds. In its venture, the brand targets to acquire varieties that meet stringent AWL specifications.

Discussing the new product launch, Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar, pointed towards the selective nature of households in the western and northern parts of the country. The households in these regions are selective when it comes to wheat products. Viswambharan stated that the brand’s products would cater to these “connoisseur households”, assuring these potential customers of the newly launched product’s “superior quality”.

“Traditional wheat connoisseur households in the West & North of the country are very selective about their preferred wheat varieties which they get ground under their supervision in neighbourhood chakki stores. The range of Fortune Whole Wheat varieties will give them just what they are looking for and will stand out for their clearly superior quality and variety assurance,” Viswambharan said.

“There is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market. Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country,” he added.

Prior to this venture into the whole wheat category, the brand Fortune was known primarily for its line of edible oil products. In addition to the oils, the brand also delivered products like wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar.