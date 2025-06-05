Aditya Birla Group expands US footprint with acquisition of Cargill’s chemical facility

Aditya Birla Group has made a significant move in the US chemicals industry by acquiring Cargill Incorporated’s specialty chemical manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia. This acquisition marks a strategic expansion of the company's Advanced Materials business, executed through Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd.

With this acquisition, Aditya Birla aims to increase the facility's production capacity from 16,000 tons per year to over 40,000 tons within the next two years. The move highlights Aditya Birla's commitment to leveraging its manufacturing expertise and supporting the revitalisation of the American manufacturing sector.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, stated: “This acquisition represents Aditya Birla’s strategic entry into the US chemicals industry, extending the business model of our other successful manufacturing businesses in the United States, including Novelis and Birla Carbon.”

This initiative continues the group's US growth strategy, which already totals over $15 billion in investments. The acquisition is expected to enhance local operations and create new jobs, with 50 employees already welcomed into the Advanced Materials business.

The Dalton facility will maintain its current production of formulated resins, curing agents, reactive diluents, and polyaspartic resins used in various industries such as marine, industrial coatings, and flooring. These products are marketed under several brands, including CHEMCURE and ChemMod. Additionally, Aditya Birla plans to introduce new products tailored for the automotive, renewable energy, and aerospace sectors, utilising patented chemistries to enable the recycling of epoxy composites.

Jayant Dhobley, Business Head of CFI at Aditya Birla Group, commented on the acquisition: “This acquisition by our Advanced Materials business will strengthen cooperation with customers in developing next-generation products. We remain committed to further investments at this site in the coming months and will introduce advanced technologies from our global operations.” The company aims to use this local presence to more efficiently serve regional customers and collaborate on tailored solutions.

Aditya Birla's acquisition is seen as a reinforcement of its commitment to expanding its Advanced Materials business both in the U.S. and globally. Rajesh Balakrishnan, CEO of Aditya Birla Group’s Advanced Materials business, said: “Establishing a local presence in the U.S. will enable us to serve regional customers more efficiently and collaborate closely to develop tailored solutions. We are excited to leverage this facility to enhance its capabilities and broaden our product offerings for our customers.”

The acquisition aligns with Aditya Birla’s strategy of investing in strategic assets that drive growth while supporting the revitalisation of the American manufacturing sector.