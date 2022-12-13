Aditya Birla Capital weighs selling its insurance brokerage unit, says report

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, controlled by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, is considering selling its insurance brokerage unit as the group seeks to restructure its financial services business, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported AB Capital has held talks with potential buyers about a sale of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd (ABIBL) as it failed to scale up the 19-year-old business

ABIBL is one of India’s largest composite insurers, offering both life and non-life policies, yet the unit reported revenue of only Rs 595 crore in the year to March 31, 2021, its website shows.

The sale is part of Aditya Birla Capital CEO Vishakha Mulye’s efforts to restructure the company’s businesses, the people said. Though the company’s shares have never traded above their 2017 listing price, they have surged more than 50% since Mulye took the helm in June.

ABIBL also offers re-insurance solutions to insurance companies and has developed strong relations with Indian as well as global insurers operating in India, South Asia, Middle East and South-East Asia.

ABIBL said on its website that, over the years, it has built a robust technology infrastructure and operates within a very strong compliance and governance framework. The company says its over 350 people working across 11 locations across India.

At 1345 hours on Tuesday, AB Capital's scrip on BSE was trading 0.6% lower at Rs 156.10.