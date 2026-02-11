Aditya Birla Group brings JOE & THE JUICE to India; first outlet planned in 2026

Aditya Birla Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Denmark-based international café chain JOE & THE JUICE to bring the brand to India, marking the conglomerate’s foray into a scalable food services format as it deepens its presence in consumer-facing businesses.

The partnership will be led by Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), the Group’s hospitality arm, which will launch and operate JOE & THE JUICE outlets across the country. The first flagship store is targeted to open in the second half of 2026, the company said.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, JOE & THE JUICE is known for its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee and sandwiches made to order. The brand has expanded rapidly over the years and currently operates more than 480 outlets across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, positioning itself as a global café concept focused on health, convenience and community.

Announcing the partnership, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation and founder of ABNAH, said India is entering a critical phase of consumption-led growth. “India is at an inflection point of consumption, led by structural tailwinds of rising discretionary spending, favourable demographics and premiumisation,” he said. He added that the Aditya Birla Group has been expanding across multiple consumer segments, including fashion and lifestyle, food services, jewellery, paints and digital-first brands.

Birla said the Group’s strategy is anchored in deep consumer insights and operational efficiencies. “We believe that JOE & THE JUICE is uniquely positioned at the convergence of health, convenience and experience. It squarely fits into our strategy for the hospitality business and sets a strong foundation for scalable formats,” he said.

For JOE & THE JUICE, the India launch marks a significant milestone in its global expansion plans. Thomas Noroxe, CEO of JOE & THE JUICE, described India as a key pillar of the company’s long-term growth strategy. “We view India as a pivotal market in our long-term growth strategy and are proud to partner with the Aditya Birla Group on this journey,” Noroxe said.

He noted that this entry represents the brand’s first true strategic expansion in Asia, coming at a time when Indian consumer preferences are evolving rapidly towards premium and health-focused offerings. “With the Aditya Birla Group’s strong operational capabilities and proven track record in building and operating premium lifestyle brands, we have an ideal platform to launch and scale JOE & THE JUICE in India,” Noroxe added.

The partnership further strengthens ABNAH’s growing food and beverage portfolio, which already includes international brands such as Hakkasan, Yauatcha and Nara Thai, as well as home-grown concepts like CinCin, Ode, Supa San and Waarsa. Founded in 2021, ABNAH aims to become one of India’s most preferred houses of F&B brands, operating across formats, occasions and price points.