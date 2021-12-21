Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund mops up Rs 2,200 cr, gets over 1 lakh applications

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF), a joint venture of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments, on Tuesday said it has garnered more than Rs 2,200 crore for its Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund.

During its new fund offer (NFO), the fund received over 1,17,800 applications from more than 10,500 pin codes. The NFO was previously open from November 15-November 29 this year, and is currently reopened for subscription, ASBLMF said in a release.

The Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund is an open-ended equity scheme wherein investments are guided by business cycles. The fund evaluates both macro-economic phases and sector-specific developments in investment strategy.

According to ABSLMF AMC Limited MD and CEO A Balasubramanian, "Currently, the economic activity is picking pace after the pandemic-led disruptions. And as the economy swings between these contractionary and expansionary phases, it opens up investment opportunities in different sectors. Our fund looks to identify these investment opportunities and manage allocation through various business cycles."

Through allocation between various sectors and market-caps, the fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation to risk-aware equity investors.

Balasubramanian said that a collection of over Rs 2,200 crore makes the Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund the largest fund within the thematic schemes segment.

"Courtesy its strong value proposition, Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund has attracted over 1,17,800 applications, covering more than 10,500 pin codes across T30, B30 and emerging markets. A collection of over Rs 2,200 crore makes it one of the largest fund within this category of thematic schemes. Importantly, this collection has come in through a diversified channel - which is a reflection of our strong distribution network. We thank all our partners in making this a successful launch," he said.