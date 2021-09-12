After 18 months of work from home, Wipro employees to return to office from Monday

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Sunday said its leaders will start returning to office from Monday after 18 months of work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced," Premji said in a tweet.

He also shared a video about the COVID-19-related safety protocols, including temperature checks and QR code scans, that have been put in place at the Wipro office.

Premji, during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, had said about 55 per cent of its employees in India have been vaccinated. Wipro has about two lakh employees currently.

In the company's annual report, Premji had stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from office.

"We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in the future," he had said.

Industry watchers believe that a hybrid model of work - bringing in staff into office for a few days a week while allowing them to work remotely on other days - will have huge comparative advantage.

It will pave the way for a more inclusive workforce enabling job creation in tier-III and -IV locations and greater participation of women in the workforce as they will have flexibility to work from home, according to them.

Also Read: Wipro launches digital, cybersecurity centre in US