After IPL, Tata bags title sponsorship rights for Women's Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Tata Group as the title sponsor of the inaugural Women's Premier League.

"I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level," tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

A five-year contract has been signed by Tata for WPL. Last year, the Indian multinational conglomerate replaced Vivo as IPL's title sponsor.

BCCI received a total bid of Rs 4,669.99 crore for Women's IPL which is more than Men's IPL in 2008. The Adani Group, Capri Global, and the owners of the men's IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore won bids to purchase the five women's IPL teams following the auction held in advance of the tournament's debut season, which will be held in March of this year.

IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

BCCI sold the media rights of the Women's Premier League to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.

Adani Group, which had failed to buy an IPL team when the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises were up for sale in 2021, has made its official entry into Indian cricket by securing a women's team for WPL.