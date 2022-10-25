After Wipro, Infosys, Deloitte, new recruits say Mphasis delays onboarding by up to 10 months

Job claimants accuse Indian information technology services company Mphasis of making them wait up to 10 months, after receiving a letter of intent, for an onboarding date.

A new recruit said, “I had got the LoI from Mphasis in 2021. It has been over 10 months now, I am still waiting, and I have not received any onboarding updates.”

LoI stands for Letter of Intent. It refers to a document outlining the understanding between two or more parties that they intend to formalise in a legally binding agreement. In this case, the Letter of Intent was between Mphasis and the job claimant highlighting the company’s plans to hire them.

Other recruits to are in a similar situation. Another new recruit who is a recent graduate told Business Today, “There is no clarity only, so many freshers and others like me are waiting for so many months to join Mphasis.”

The candidate further said, “We have dropped queries to the company, we have also posted on social media. But we are not getting any update as to when we will get joining date.”

The delay in onboarding new recruits at Mphasis is not an isolated event. Several other IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, and Mindtree, as well as multinational consulting firms like Deloitte, Capgemini, and Accenture, amongst others, have been delaying the onboarding of new recruits, as previously reported by Business Today.

A job claimant said, “I have two job offers, one from Wipro, the other from Mphasis, but still got no job and no income. All companies are delaying the onboarding dates. Even my friends are experiencing the same.”

The delay has impacted freshers as well who say the deferment of joining dates at these companies will reflect as a ‘gap’ in their CV, hampering their future career prospects.

A recent graduatetold Business Today, “I also have offers from Mphasis and Infosys but have not been given a joining date yet. The company keeps postponing the onboarding. This delay in onboarding will reflect badly on my CV.”

Business Today has reached out to Mphasis for a response on the same. The copy will be updated once the company responds.

