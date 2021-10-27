Agri-tech platform DeHaat raises $115 mn in Series D funding

DeHaat, the technology-based platform offering end-to-end agricultural services to farmers in India, today announced it has raised US$115 million in Series D funding, led by Belgium based investment firm Sofina and Lightrock India.

Temasek co-invested in the round, with participation from existing investors Prosus, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital India and FMO. Dexter Capital and Vertices Partners were the advisors of this funding round.

Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, DeHaat said, “We at DeHaat are on a mission of building the world’s largest agritech platform. We have raised $157 million from marquee investors in the last 30 months and our team has grown to a brigade of 850+ professionals. Last 7 months have been phenomenal with 5x growth for DeHaat. Hence we are now well poised to replicate the success in all major agriculture clusters of India in next 12-15 months.”

DeHaat is based in Gurgaon and Patna and was founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM & NIT alumni Amrendra Singh, Shyam Sundar, Adarsh Srivastav & Shashank Kumar.

DeHaat is a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) platform that offers full-stack agricultural services to farmers, including distribution of high-quality agricultural inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages for selling their produce.

With an aim to drive efficiency & transparency in this $350 billion industry, DeHaat has been building a digitised network of farmers as well as last-mile service providers & providing direct access to farmers through its physical as well as digital platform.

DeHaat has currently built a rural retail network of more than 3,000 DeHaat microentrepreneurs for last-mile delivery as well as aggregation, serving more than 650,000 farmers located across Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha.

DeHaat has now started expanding to new geographies like MP and Rajasthan with a complete 360 degree set of agri offerings for farmers. It acquired Farm Guide - a SaaS based platform to provide satellite-based insights & advisory to farmers, earlier this year.