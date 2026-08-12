Ahead of Tata Sons AGM, N Chandrasekaran resigns as chairman, to complete his term

DO CHECKOUT | N Chandrasekaran's ₹685 crore pay in 5 years: The figure that stands out in Tata Sons' latest annual report

Why Chandrasekaran is stepping down

Chandrasekaran's decision comes months after Tata Sons postponed a decision on his reappointment. In February, Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Chandrasekaran had discussed with close associates the possibility of stepping down ahead of the AGM, where Tata Sons shareholders are set to vote on his reappointment.

In October 2025, Tata Trusts had approved a third five-year executive term for Chandrasekaran as chairman. The decision marked a significant departure from the Tata Group's retirement policy.

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What did Chandrasekaran say in his resignation letter?

Chandrasekaran, while announcing his resignation, said the proposal to extend his tenure by another five years did not go through as it failed to receive unanimous support from the Board. He also hinted at a lack of clarity over the conglomerate’s future leadership.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders," he wrote in his resignation letter.

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Who is N Chandrasekaran?

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and became CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2009. He joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017.

During his tenure, he has headed the conglomerate that controls more than 30 companies, including TCS, Tata Motors and Air India.

Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and Noel Tata

Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the Tata Group. Tata Trusts, the group's charitable arm, holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons. Noel Tata is the chairman of Tata Trusts.

Chandrasekaran's exit comes amid reported tensions between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over board representation, strategy and the Tata Group's minority stake held by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.