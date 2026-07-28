'AI is a profound civilisational shift': N Chandrasekaran says software companies won't be left behind

Tata Sons’ Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, in his letter to shareholders as a part of the FY26 annual report, has reiterated that AI is a profound, civilisational shift and “we are all working to understand how to build the infrastructure for intelligence that can be accessed by all.” The uncertainties and fears around language models, he stated, have created the impression that software companies will be left behind, “but that has not been our experience, and it is not what I believe.”
The conglomerate’s largest company by way of revenue and market capitalisation is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a behemoth in the spheres of information technology and consulting. “The opportunities offered by AI cannot be captured by simply giving organisations access to AI technology. Enterprises need to organise their data and integrate it into IT systems that have evolved over decades. TCS has spent years with customers, developing and maintaining software, managing change and have a very deep understanding of their context,” said Chandrasekaran.