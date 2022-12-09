Air India admits some flights facing operational issues, rejects cabin crew shortage rumours

Tata Group-owned Air India on Friday admitted some of its flight have been facing operational issues, but rejected rumours of cabin crew shortage as "completely baseless".

"Some of the flights have faced operational issues but these are sporadic & the same has been addressed promptly. However, rumours regarding cabin crew shortage are completely baseless," said Air India spokesperson.

"On the contrary, Air India has been hiring proactively in the last few months in order to cater to the growing traffic on domestic and international routes. Nonetheless, we regret the inconvenience that the delay may have caused to our valuable passengers," the spokesperson added.

The airline also said that some of its North America-bound flights have been delayed.

"Some of our North America flights (long-haul) have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of airport entry passes to cabin crew," said Air India.

Air India has on Thursday announced plans to refurbish its entire legacy of widebody fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft, committing over $400 million for the project. According to a company statement, this refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest seats and best inflight entertainment across all classes.

It will also see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets. The first-class cabin will also be retained on the 777s. Air India has engaged leading London-based product design companies -- JPA Design and Trendworks -- to assist with the cabin interior design refurbishment programme. According to the company, the collaboration brings together two experts in the fields of aviation and interiors that have produced designs for major brands including Taj Hotels, The Orient Express and Herman Miller International.

With this significant investment, Air India said it was committed to providing its passengers with a comfortable, modern, and technologically advanced cabin to facilitate a travel experience that is comparable with the best airlines in the world.