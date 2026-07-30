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Air India AI-171 crash: 'No abnormality found in fuel switch,' says Aviation Ministry

Air India AI-171 crash: 'No abnormality found in fuel switch,' says Aviation Ministry

He said a detailed examination of the switch, including the structural integrity of its locking detents, found no abnormality, though inspection of the complete thrust control module is still under way at the OEM facility.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 9:23 AM IST
Air India AI-171 crash: 'No abnormality found in fuel switch,' says Aviation MinistryThe finding raised questions about whether the switches had been moved by a pilot or whether a technical issue could have been responsible.
SUMMARY
  • DGCA ordered OEM-level testing in Seattle as part of airworthiness checks
  • Inspection of the complete thrust control module is still continuing
  • Government said there was no delay in the AAIB investigation

More than a year after Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people on board and on the ground, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that no abnormality has been found in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

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Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the fuel control switch was examined at the Original Equipment Manufacturer level in Seattle as part of continued airworthiness checks ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He said a detailed examination of the switch, including the structural integrity of its locking detents, found no abnormality, though inspection of the complete thrust control module is still under way at the OEM facility.

In a written reply to questions raised by Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham, Mohol said, "Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as part of continued airworthiness, directed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level testing of Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanism in Seattle. Detailed examination of Fuel Control Switch, including structural integrity of Fuel Control Switch detents, was carried out, and no abnormality was observed. However, further inspection of the complete 'Thrust Control Module' at the OEM facility is underway."

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The government also rejected suggestions that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau had delayed its final report into the crash. Mather had asked the government to state the reasons for the delay in releasing the final report more than a year after the crash, whether pilot conduct was among the factors being examined, and whether the government would announce a public release date for the complete report.

Responding to these questions, Mohol said, "There is no delay in the investigation. The timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted, as it depends on several factors and is an evolving process involving multiple variables." He added, "All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated."

The government said the final investigation report, containing all the findings of the probe, would be made public and published on the AAIB website once the investigation is complete. Air India flight AI-171, which was headed to London, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

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The Boeing 787 struck a medical college hostel complex soon after take-off. The crash killed 241 people on board and 19 people on the ground, while one passenger survived. The disaster triggered a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A preliminary investigation report released last year found that the fuel control switches of both engines moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' shortly after take-off, cutting the fuel supply and causing both engines to shut down. A cockpit recording also captured a brief exchange between the pilots in which one pilot appeared to ask the other why the switches had been moved, while the other denied doing so.

The finding raised questions about whether the switches had been moved by a pilot or whether a technical issue could have been responsible. The government has not provided a specific date for publication of the final AAIB report, and Mohol said it would be released only after the inquiry is completed.

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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