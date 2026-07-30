Air India AI-171 crash: 'No abnormality found in fuel switch,' says Aviation Ministry

In a written reply to questions raised by Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham, Mohol said, "Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as part of continued airworthiness, directed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level testing of Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanism in Seattle. Detailed examination of Fuel Control Switch, including structural integrity of Fuel Control Switch detents, was carried out, and no abnormality was observed. However, further inspection of the complete 'Thrust Control Module' at the OEM facility is underway."

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The government also rejected suggestions that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau had delayed its final report into the crash. Mather had asked the government to state the reasons for the delay in releasing the final report more than a year after the crash, whether pilot conduct was among the factors being examined, and whether the government would announce a public release date for the complete report.

Responding to these questions, Mohol said, "There is no delay in the investigation. The timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted, as it depends on several factors and is an evolving process involving multiple variables." He added, "All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated."

The government said the final investigation report, containing all the findings of the probe, would be made public and published on the AAIB website once the investigation is complete. Air India flight AI-171, which was headed to London, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

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The Boeing 787 struck a medical college hostel complex soon after take-off. The crash killed 241 people on board and 19 people on the ground, while one passenger survived. The disaster triggered a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A preliminary investigation report released last year found that the fuel control switches of both engines moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' shortly after take-off, cutting the fuel supply and causing both engines to shut down. A cockpit recording also captured a brief exchange between the pilots in which one pilot appeared to ask the other why the switches had been moved, while the other denied doing so.

The finding raised questions about whether the switches had been moved by a pilot or whether a technical issue could have been responsible. The government has not provided a specific date for publication of the final AAIB report, and Mohol said it would be released only after the inquiry is completed.