Following the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI187 on June 12 near Ahmedabad, the airline has announced an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh each for the families of the deceased and the sole survivor. The incident, which claimed 270 lives, has been described as one of the most devastating in recent aviation history.

According to the airline, the interim payment is intended to address immediate financial requirements. “Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time,” the airline stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The airline added, “As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons. All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected.”

On June 12, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of each individual who lost their life in the crash. In addition, the group has committed to covering the medical expenses of those injured and providing support for the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College hostel, which was significantly damaged in the crash.

The Boeing 787 aircraft collided with the hostel building of BJ Medical College, resulting in the deaths of all 241 passengers on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. An additional 29 individuals on the ground, including MBBS students and a postgraduate resident doctor, also lost their lives.

The sole survivor, Ramesh Vishwaskumar, an Indian-born British national, continues to receive medical care.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. “We know that the investigations will take time, but we will be fully transparent and will support the process for as long as it takes,” he said. He further added, “Air India will continue to do everything it can to care for those affected by this tragedy and to uphold the trust placed in us."