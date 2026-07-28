Air India crash probe: Draft final report expected in first week of Oct in sealed cover

MUST READ | Air India crash probe not the first to miss one-year deadline

The report comes as the crash probe report missed the one-year deadline last month.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during a brief hearing. Mehta stated that the final draft report would be filed before the court in a sealed cover.

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The petitions were filed by an NGO, a law student, and the father of the deceased pilot. Earlier, the bench had asked the Centre to file a brief report on the procedural protocol followed so far after being informed that the AAIB's investigation was in its final stage.

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The AAIB also stated there is an "absolute statutory prohibition" on disclosing cockpit voice recordings and airborne image recordings from the June 12, 2025, Ahmedabad crash to any external committee or the public. Sharing such material would violate the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171, flying to London's Gatwick airport, was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder. The crash occurred after takeoff from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed.

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The one-year deadline could not be met because of the examination of the engines in the US. International rules require a final report within a year of an accident, but if not possible, an interim statement must be issued on each anniversary. This differs from the preliminary report, which must be filed within 30 days and is not conclusive but indicates the investigation's direction.