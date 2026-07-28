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Air India crash probe: Draft final report expected in first week of Oct in sealed cover

Air India crash probe: Draft final report expected in first week of Oct in sealed cover

Air India crash probe: The government also told the Supreme Court that four simulation tests requested by one of the petitioners have been conducted.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 4:16 PM IST
Air India crash probe: Draft final report expected in first week of Oct in sealed coverThe Air India crash report missed the one-year deadline last month

The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that the draft final report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's probe into the June 2025 Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad will be submitted in a sealed cover in the first week of October. The update was given during the hearing of petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash that claimed 260 lives.

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The government also told the court that four simulation tests requested by one of the petitioners have been conducted. The Federation of Indian Pilots may submit its inputs to the AAIB, which will consider them if necessary during the investigation. The bench scheduled the next hearing for October 13.

MUST READ | Air India crash probe not the first to miss one-year deadline

The report comes as the crash probe report missed the one-year deadline last month.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during a brief hearing. Mehta stated that the final draft report would be filed before the court in a sealed cover.

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The petitions were filed by an NGO, a law student, and the father of the deceased pilot. Earlier, the bench had asked the Centre to file a brief report on the procedural protocol followed so far after being informed that the AAIB's investigation was in its final stage.

DON'T MISS | Why officials may release only an interim report a year after the deadly Air India crash

The AAIB also stated there is an "absolute statutory prohibition" on disclosing cockpit voice recordings and airborne image recordings from the June 12, 2025, Ahmedabad crash to any external committee or the public. Sharing such material would violate the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171, flying to London's Gatwick airport, was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder. The crash occurred after takeoff from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed.

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MUST READ | 'Investigation is still in progress': AAIB rejects Italian report on Air India crash

The one-year deadline could not be met because of the examination of the engines in the US. International rules require a final report within a year of an accident, but if not possible, an interim statement must be issued on each anniversary. This differs from the preliminary report, which must be filed within 30 days and is not conclusive but indicates the investigation's direction.

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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 4:15 PM IST
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