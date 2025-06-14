Air India crash prompts Airbus to call for stronger global aviation safety culture

Airbus SE has called for a renewed focus on aviation safety culture following the fatal crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The tragedy, which occurred on Thursday in India, resulted in the loss of over 270 lives, including passengers and residents in the densely populated crash site.

Christian Scherer, Airbus’s commercial aircraft chief, dismissed any notion that the incident could serve as a competitive edge for Airbus over Boeing, emphasising instead the importance of safety across the industry. He told Bloomberg News: "Safety is in everything that we do, so the tragedy in India, we don’t see that in any way, shape or form as a competitive input."

This accident marks the first time Boeing has lost a 787 model, highlighting the severity of the incident. The crash is considered the worst civil aviation disaster in over a decade, following a period where the industry had seen a decline in major accidents.

Scherer further underscored the importance of safety by noting, "It is, if anything, a reminder to us all that aviation has become so safe that, statistically speaking, every accident is totally unacceptable." The aviation industry, despite its advancements, must continually strive to eliminate risks and enhance protocols to prevent such tragedies.

Ahead of the Paris Air Show, Airbus executives, including CEO Guillaume Faury, stressed the need for continuous vigilance and improvement in safety standards. While the company plans to increase its aircraft output, Faury acknowledged that achieving this goal has become "a little bit more difficult" due to global volatility and supply chain constraints. Despite these challenges, Airbus remains committed to delivering 820 aircraft this year, citing a "meaningful decline" in missing parts as a positive development in their supply chain. The company is also focusing on strengthening partnerships with suppliers to ensure a steady flow of components, which is crucial for meeting production targets.

The Air India crash highlights broader concerns about aviation safety, with industry experts calling for more robust safety measures. Scherer remarked, "Every incident in this industry is an immediate remainder of what can go wrong," reinforcing the idea that safety lapses cannot be tolerated in modern aviation. This focus on safety comes at a critical time as the industry faces pressure to maintain high safety standards amidst fluctuating market conditions. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of complacency and the need for constant vigilance.

Airbus's response to the tragedy is set against a backdrop of competitive pressures between the European manufacturer and its American rival, Boeing. Airbus competes directly with Boeing's 787 with its A350 and A330neo models.

However, the company’s stance remains clear—prioritising safety across the industry is paramount, transcending competitive dynamics. As the aviation sector gathers for the Paris Air Show, the emphasis on safety will likely be a dominant theme, influencing discussions and future strategic directions. The industry must unite in its efforts to uphold the highest safety standards, ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew worldwide.