Air India Express crew lapses led to Goa runway incursion: AAIB identifies two probable causes

The incident involved Air India Express flight AXB-1109, operating from Dabolim Airport to Delhi. The aircraft had initially been given startup and pushback clearance for Runway 26. However, shortly before taxiing, the crew was informed that the runway in use had changed to Runway 08 and was instructed to expect a backtrack.

The ground controller subsequently instructed the aircraft to taxi via taxiway N2 and hold at the Runway 08 holding point. However, the crew acknowledged only the taxi instruction and missed the crucial instruction to hold at the designated point.

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The controller also failed to insist on a complete readback of the instruction, the investigation found.

Air India Express crew failed to establish communication with Navy ATC

The AAIB identified the second probable cause as the crew's failure to follow the instruction to hold at the holding point and contact Navy Approach on 119.7 MHz before entering the active runway.

Had the pilots stopped and established positive communication with Navy ATC, the incident could have been avoided, the report said.

The aircraft continued taxiing without establishing two-way communication on the instructed frequency. Meanwhile, an Indian Navy fighter aircraft had received take-off clearance from the tower and started its take-off roll on Runway 08.

The Navy tower controller spotted the unauthorised runway entry and alerted the departing fighter, describing the civil aircraft as an unidentified aircraft on the runway. The fighter pilot expedited the take-off and lifted off approximately 2,000 metres from the runway's starting point.

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According to the investigation, the distance between the fighter's lift-off point and the Air India Express aircraft was approximately 900-1,000 metres. The fighter reached an altitude of around 450 feet over the runway near taxiway N3. The pilot's prompt response prevented a potential collision.

AAIB recommends additional training for Air India Express crew

The investigation also identified several contributory factors, including the trainee first officer's distraction with pre-take-off calculations following the runway change and inadequate monitoring of radio communications.

The AAIB has recommended counselling for the AXB-1109 crew and additional safety training for the pilot-in-command to address the operational lapses and communication failures that led to the incident. It has also asked Air India Express to issue a circular sensitising all crew members to the lapses identified.

For the Airports Authority of India, the report recommends reinforcing standard radio phraseology among air traffic controllers and reviewing expressions such as 'expect backtrack' that could be misinterpreted as permission to enter the runway.

The AAIB has also recommended that the DGCA establish a formal coordination framework with the AAIB and defence authorities on priority, strengthening information-sharing and cooperation in aviation safety investigations.

The Air India Express aircraft subsequently received clearance to depart and landed safely in Delhi. No injuries or aircraft damage were reported.