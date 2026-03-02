Air India Express to resume Muscat flights from March 3; Middle East routes remain suspended 

Air India Express will resume flight operations to and from Muscat starting Tuesday, March 3, restoring connectivity with several Indian cities after disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions.

The airline said scheduled services from Muscat will operate to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli.

The first departing flight from Muscat will operate to Tiruchirappalli, scheduled to leave at 10:25 local time, the airline said in a travel advisory. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status on the airline’s website before heading to the airport.

However, the carrier said flights to and from several Middle Eastern destinations — including Bahrain, Kuwait City, Doha, cities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — will remain suspended until 23:59 IST on March 3, 2026, due to ongoing operational constraints linked to airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East.

Air India Express urged passengers to ensure their contact details are updated so they can receive real-time notifications regarding their flights. Updates are available on the airline’s website as well as through its 24/7 AI-powered digital assistant on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, parent carrier Air India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East. The airline has resumed scheduled operations to its destinations in the United States, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom, while prioritising the safety of passengers and crew.

Air India is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East and has commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and UK, giving highest priority to the safety and security of our customers and… — Air India (@airindia) March 2, 2026

Air India added that due to the continued closure of multiple airspaces in the Middle East, it has extended the temporary suspension of all flights to and from the region until 23:59 IST on March 3.

The airline said affected passengers will be offered alternative travel arrangements, full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.