Air India launches probe to determine if crew followed protocol in Boeing fuel-switch incident: Report

Britain's aviation watchdog has given Air India a one-week deadline to submit a detailed response, warning of possible regulatory action if requirements are not met.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 6, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Air India launches probe to determine if crew followed protocol in Boeing fuel-switch incident: ReportAir India fuel switch incident: Authorities probe if crew followed protocol

Air India has launched an investigation to determine if crew members followed compliance procedures after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight departed London with a possible fuel-switch defect, it said. The aircraft was grounded in India following the incident. British aviation authorities have requested a root-cause analysis and a preventive action plan. 

The incident occurred on Sunday when pilots in London noticed the fuel control switch did not remain latched in the 'run' position during two attempts but held in place on the third. The crew decided to operate the flight to India. Upon arrival, the pilot reported a possible defect, leading to the plane being grounded for checks.

Britain’s aviation watchdog has given Air India a one-week deadline to submit a detailed response, warning of possible regulatory action if requirements are not met. A report by Reuters stated that British authorities had privately requested information regarding all maintenance actions before the Dreamliner’s departure. 

A source told the news agency the investigation would question why the crew did not report the incident in London and, if they felt it was safe to fly, why they reported it only in India. 

Air India stated it will follow its safety investigation protocol and take appropriate action but did not elaborate on possible measures. Fuel control switches, which direct jet fuel to aircraft engines, have been a concern following last year’s Dreamliner crash in Gujarat, which resulted in 260 fatalities and prompted tighter scrutiny of Air India’s operations.

Following the latest incident, both Air India and Indian authorities have stated there are currently no issues with fuel control switches on their Dreamliner fleet. 

Published on: Feb 6, 2026 1:02 PM IST
