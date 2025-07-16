Air India partially restores international schedule after AI 171 crash; check all the routes that have resumed

Air India announced that it would partially restore the schedule of some of the routes that was scaled back after the Air India 171 flight crash on June 12. The flights on these routes were reduced due to a ‘safety pause’.
“That pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East,” said the carrier. The partial resumption of these flights will commence from August 1, and the full restoration is planned from October 1.
Air India has also announced a new route from August 1 to September 30 between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow). The carrier will operate three weekly flights, replacing the current 5 flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick).
However, all the three weekly flights between Amritsar and London (Gatwick), three between Goa (Mopa) and London (Gatwick), seven between Bengaluru and Singapore, and five between Pune and Singapore remain temporarily suspended.
“Some services initially planned to operate between August and September 30 will be removed from the schedule,” the carrier stated, adding that they are proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-booking or alternative flight options or a full refund, as per their preference.
ROUTES REINSTATED/INCREASED FREQUENCIES
- Two weekly flights between Delhi-London (Heathrow), with 24 weekly flights operating from July 16
- Five weekly flights between Delhi and Zurich from August 1
- Two weekly flights between Delhi and Tokyo (Haneda) with seven flights from August 1 onwards
- Two weekly flights between Delhi and Seoul (Incheon), with five flights from September 1 onwards
ROUTES WITH REDUCED FLIGHTS
- Bengaluru to London (Heathrow) reduced from seven weekly to six; will further reduce to four weekly, from August 1
- Amritsar to Birmingham reduced from three weekly to two weekly till August 31
- Delhi to Birmingham reduced from three weekly to two weekly
- Delhi to Paris reduced from 12 weekly to seven from August 1
- Delhi to Milan reduced from four weekly to three weekly
- Delhi to Copenhagen reduced from five weekly to three weekly
- Delhi to Vienna reduced from four weekly to three
- Delhi to Amsterdam reduced from seven weekly to five, to resume seven weekly from August 1 Delhi to Washington (Dulles) reduced from five weekly to three
- Delhi to Chicago reduced from seven weekly to three (to operate four weekly in August)
- Delhi to San Francisco reduced from 10 weekly to seven
- Delhi to Toronto reduced from 13 weekly to seven
- Delhi to Vancouver reduced from seven weekly to four
- Delhi to New York (JFK) reduced from seven weekly to six
- Mumbai to New York (JFK) reduced from seven weekly to six, from August 1
- Delhi to New York (Newark Liberty) reduced from five weekly to four
- Delhi to Melbourne reduced from seven weekly to five
- Delhi to Sydney reduced from seven weekly to five
- Delhi to Nairobi services reinstated, to operate three flights weekly until August 31 but to be suspended from September 1 to 30