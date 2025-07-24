In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 on 12th June 2025, a noticeable increase in sick leaves among its pilots has been observed, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated. The Boeing 787-8, which was headed to London, crashed into a building shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in 260 fatalities, including 241 passengers and 19 individuals on the ground. Remarkably, one passenger survived.

Mohol stated: "Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)." This surge in absenteeism has brought attention to the psychological impact of the crash on the airline's staff.

Following the crash, pilots' mental health has come under renewed attention. Mohol pointed to a February 2023 circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which directed airlines to offer specialised training to help flight crews and air traffic controllers identify and address mental health issues.

Mohol noted that organisations were advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place, stating, "Additionally, on mental health monitoring, the organisations (scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs and AAI) were also advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place for their employees." This programme aims to help flight crew and air traffic controllers recognise and cope with mental health issues.

DGCA notice to Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, July 24, issued four show cause notices to Air India over alleged violations concerning cabin crew duty and rest norms, training protocols, and operational procedures.

Sources told news agency PTI that the notices follow voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the regulator on June 20 and 21. The show cause notices were formally issued on July 23. These developments come amid increased regulatory scrutiny of Air India in recent months.

Air India confirmed it had received the notices from the DGCA, which are linked to information the airline voluntarily shared over the past year. In an official statement, the airline said it will respond within the specified deadline and reiterated its commitment to maintaining safety standards for both crew and passengers.

“We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India,” a company spokesperson said. “We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers.”

Of the four notices, three relate specifically to cabin crew rest and duty violations reported on four ultra long-haul flights—two operated on April 27 and one each on April 28 and May 2. These were among the issues voluntarily disclosed by Air India on June 20, the sources added.