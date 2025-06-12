Air India tragedy: Special relief flights arranged for victims' families from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad

In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Tata Group-owned airline has announced the operation of two special relief flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad to support the next of kin of passengers and crew members. These flights are intended to help families reach the crash site and receive timely assistance.

According to Air India, the special services are scheduled as follows:

Flight IX1555 from Delhi to Ahmedabad will depart at 11:00 PM on June 12, and the return flight IX1556 will depart Ahmedabad at 1:10 AM on June 13.

Flight AI1402 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will also depart at 11:00 PM on June 12, with the return flight AI1409 departing Ahmedabad at 1:15 AM on June 13.

Air India has set up a dedicated hotline number 1800 5691 444 for next of kin located in Delhi and Mumbai who wish to travel on these flights. The airline is also assisting those arriving from international locations, who can reach out via the international support hotline at +91 8062779200.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick crashed just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on Thursday. The aircraft, operating under Air India Flight AI171, was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot. In its official statement, the DGCA noted: “The aircraft departed at 13:39 IST from Runway 23. A MAYDAY call was received by Air Traffic Control (ATC), but there was no further communication. The aircraft crashed beyond the airport boundary and was observed emitting dense black smoke.”

In response to the tragedy, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that the company will provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the family of each deceased passenger. He also assured that the medical expenses for the injured will be fully covered, with comprehensive care and rehabilitation support to follow.

Beyond passenger assistance, the Tata Group has pledged help in rebuilding the BJ Medical College hostel, which suffered damage due to the crash impact. “We are committed to standing by all those affected by this devastating event,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement, underscoring the group’s support for both victims’ families and the broader community affected by the incident.

