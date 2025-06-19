Air India trims international schedule amid safety checks, Middle East airspace issues

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its international flight operations, citing enhanced pre-flight safety protocols and extended flight durations due to airspace closures in the Middle East. The adjustments, effective from June 21 to at least July 15, aim to improve schedule stability and minimize last-minute disruptions.

Three routes will be suspended during this period: Delhi-Nairobi (AI961/962), Amritsar-London Gatwick (AI169/170), and Goa (Mopa)-London Gatwick (AI145/146). Additionally, several North American and European routes will see a decrease in flight frequency.

For North America, key changes include:

Delhi-Toronto: Reduced to 7 flights per week from 13

Delhi-Vancouver: Down to 5 from 7

Delhi-San Francisco: Cut to 7 from 10

Delhi-Chicago: Reduced to 3 from 7

Delhi-Washington Dulles: Trimmed to 3 from 5

In Europe:

Delhi-London Heathrow: Reduced to 22 flights weekly from 24

Bengaluru-London Heathrow: Cut to 6 from 7

Amritsar/Delhi-Birmingham: Reduced to 2 from 3

Delhi-Paris: Now 12 flights weekly from 14

Delhi-Milan: Down to 4 from 7

Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced to 3 from 5

Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Amsterdam: Slightly trimmed

Reductions also apply to routes in Australia and the Far East, including cuts on Delhi-Melbourne, Delhi-Sydney, Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda), and Delhi-Seoul (Incheon).

Air India is reaching out to affected passengers, offering alternate flight options, free rescheduling, or full refunds. Updated schedules are available on the airline's website, app, and contact centers. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to safety and expressed its intent to resume full services as soon as conditions allow.