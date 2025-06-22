Air India trims narrowbody network by under 5%, suspends three routes temporarily

Air India has announced a temporary reduction of less than 5% to its narrowbody flight operations, effective until at least July 15, 2025. This decision follows earlier cuts to its widebody international services and is part of the airline’s broader strategy to enhance operational stability and reduce last-minute disruptions for passengers.

Advertisement

As part of the revised schedule, Air India will suspend flights on three routes: Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra. Each of these routes previously operated seven times a week.

#ImportantUpdate



Following previous announcements of temporary reductions in Air India’s widebody international services, the airline today announced temporary cuts of less than 5% to its overall narrowbody network.



This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of… — Air India (@airindia) June 22, 2025

Additionally, flight frequencies will be reduced across 19 domestic and short-haul international routes. Notable changes include a reduction of flights on key trunk routes such as Delhi-Mumbai (176x to 165x weekly), Delhi-Kolkata (70x to 63x weekly), and Mumbai-Kolkata (42x to 30x weekly).

Routes suspended until 15 July 2025

Advertisement

Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393) – 7x weekly flights

Pune-Singapore (AI2111/2110) – 7x weekly flights

Mumbai-Bagdogra (AI551/552) – 7x weekly flights

Routes with reduced frequency until 15 July 2025

Bengaluru-Chandigarh: Reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Bengaluru: Reduced from 116x weekly to 113x weekly

Delhi-Mumbai: Reduced from 176x weekly to 165x weekly

Delhi-Kolkata: Reduced from 70x weekly to 63x weekly

Delhi-Coimbatore: Reduced from 13x weekly to 12x weekly

Delhi-Goa (Dabolim): Reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Goa (Mopa): Reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Hyderabad: Reduced from 84x weekly to 76x weekly

Delhi-Indore: Reduced from 21x weekly to 14x weekly

Delhi-Lucknow: Reduced from 28x weekly to 21x weekly

Delhi-Pune: Reduced from 59x weekly to 54x weekly

Mumbai-Ahmedabad: Reduced from 41x weekly to 37x weekly

Mumbai-Bengaluru: Reduced from 91x weekly to 84x weekly

Mumbai-Kolkata: Reduced from 42x weekly to 30x weekly

Mumbai-Coimbatore: Reduced from 21x weekly to 16x weekly

Mumbai-Kochi: Reduced from 40x weekly to 34x weekly

Mumbai-Goa (Dabolim): Reduced from 34x weekly to 29x weekly

Mumbai-Hyderabad: Reduced from 63x weekly to 59x weekly

Mumbai-Varanasi: Reduced from 12x weekly to 7x weekly

Despite the adjustments, Air India will continue to operate approximately 600 daily flights across 120 routes using its narrowbody fleet.

Advertisement

In a statement, the airline apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it is contacting affected passengers directly to offer alternative travel arrangements, including complimentary rescheduling or full refunds.

Air India affirmed its commitment to restoring the full flight schedule as soon as operational conditions allow, while maintaining a focus on safety and reliability.