Air India’s extensive $400-million fleet refurbishment programme is currently underway, focusing on modernising the interiors of its legacy aircraft. A total of 67 planes — comprising 27 Airbus A320neos, 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, and 13 Boeing 777s — are being upgraded in phases over the next two years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This refurbishment involves a complete interior transformation, including the installation of new seats in a three-class cabin layout — Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. Additionally, the aircraft will receive upgraded carpets, curtains, lavatories, and other cabin features. Each plane will also be repainted in the airline’s updated livery, reflecting Air India’s rebranding efforts.

The first Boeing 787-8 is scheduled to undergo retrofitting in mid-June 2025, with the remaining 26 Dreamliners expected to be refurbished by September 2025. The rest of the legacy fleet will follow, with the entire programme projected to conclude by May 2027.

In an official statement, Air India said, “The retrofit programme is an important step forward in Air India’s transformation journey. As we advance, it will help provide a consistent experience across the fleet with a three-class cabin configuration, featuring luxurious Business Class seats, India’s only Premium Economy, and an enhanced Economy cabin.”

Advertisement

Currently, more than half of Air India’s aircraft already feature upgraded or new interiors. By October 2025, 82% of its single-aisle aircraft are expected to offer refreshed cabin experiences. In total, 106 of the airline’s 198 aircraft will have new or significantly improved interiors once the refurbishment is complete.