Airlines can impose direct 30-day ban for smoking, alcohol consumption

Airlines have been authorised to directly impose a flying ban on disruptive passengers for up to 30 days without referring the matter to the Independent Committee, as per the new DGCA draft rules. Earlier, airlines were not permitted to impose direct flying bans on passengers.

Disruptive acts include smoking on board an aircraft; consumption of alcohol on a domestic flight or on an international flight, except when such alcohol is served by the cabin crew; misuse of emergency exits; or unauthorised use of life-saving equipment, including life jackets.

Other disruptive behaviour includes engaging in protests or sloganeering, unruly conduct arising from intoxication, and any other disorderly or disruptive behaviour, including but not limited to screaming, causing annoyance to other passengers, or kicking or banging seat backs or tray tables.

However, such disruptive passengers shall not be placed on the DGCA’s ‘No-Fly List’.

Passengers placed on the No-Fly List fall into four categories, with ban periods ranging from up to three months to a minimum of two years.

The sale of tickets inadvertently to such person(s) shall not confer a right to fly. This shall be in addition to any action that may be taken against them under applicable law.

For every subsequent offence, the person will be banned for twice the period of the previous ban. Passengers included in the No-Fly List, as well as those banned from flying due to disruptive behaviour, shall be informed by the concerned airline of the reason and duration of the ban.

Airlines shall formulate and implement a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling such passengers and for reporting incidents to the DGCA, and shall circulate the same among all concerned stakeholders.