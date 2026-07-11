Akasa Air pauses Noida–Navi Mumbai route weeks after launch amid network review: Report

Akasa Air has temporarily suspended its non-stop service connecting Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, highlighting the challenges airlines face in developing demand on routes linking India's newest aviation hubs, a report by Moneycontrol stated.

The Mumbai-based carrier had inaugurated the daily service on June 16, becoming the first and only airline to directly connect the two greenfield airports. However, the flight was withdrawn from July 1, with the airline describing the move as part of its ongoing network optimisation exercise.

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Responding to queries, Akasa Air said it routinely reviews its route network based on multiple operational parameters.

"Akasa Air continuously optimises its network and schedules based on factors such as customer demand, seasonality, operational efficiencies, and aircraft deployment. As part of this ongoing process, some routes and flight schedules may be adjusted from time to time," the airline told Moneycontrol.

It added that the Noida–Navi Mumbai service is scheduled to resume from October 1, 2026.

While suspending the route, the airline has redirected capacity to markets where demand is stronger. From July 1, Akasa introduced two additional daily flights on the Mumbai–Noida route. It has also withdrawn its Bengaluru–Noida service, another route that was launched on June 16.

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The decision comes at a time when airlines are closely evaluating the commercial viability of operating from recently opened airports. Although both Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport are expected to play a significant role in India's aviation expansion, passenger traffic is still evolving.

Industry executives have repeatedly cited limited surface connectivity as a major obstacle. The absence of direct metro or rapid rail links, relatively high taxi costs and incomplete road infrastructure have made access to both airports less convenient than established airports in Delhi and Mumbai.

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These factors increase travel time and costs for passengers, making it harder for airlines to sustain new point-to-point routes during the initial months of operations.

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Airport charges have also emerged as a concern. During consultations with the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), airlines including IndiGo and Air India had flagged that relatively higher user charges, coupled with inadequate public transport connectivity, could affect traffic growth at Noida International Airport.

Meanwhile, airlines continue to expand selectively. Air India Express has strengthened its operations from Navi Mumbai, while IndiGo has significantly increased its footprint at Noida by adding 31 daily flights from July 1, expanding its network from the airport to 15 destinations.

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When Noida International Airport began commercial operations on June 16, IndiGo and Akasa together operated 12 daily departures, with IndiGo accounting for eight services and Akasa operating four.

Akasa's temporary withdrawal of the Noida–Navi Mumbai route illustrates how airlines are balancing network efficiency with emerging travel demand. As infrastructure improves and passenger volumes grow, the planned relaunch in October will serve as an important indicator of whether India's newest airports can sustain more direct inter-city connections.

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