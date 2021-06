Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement late on Sunday.

Also read: Bitcoin sprints over $27,000 mark; rises over $2,500 in 2 days