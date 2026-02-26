All about Amit Malhotra, who will drive JioStar's expansion across global markets

JioStar has appointed Amit Malhotra as Head of International Business, placing him at the forefront of the company's global growth plans as it looks to expand its footprint beyond India. Based in Singapore, Malhotra will guide the company's international strategy and help strengthen its position in the evolving global entertainment and streaming landscape.

What will be Amit Malhotra's role at JioStar?

Malhotra will be responsible for shaping JioStar's international business roadmap and driving expansion across global markets. His mandate includes identifying new growth opportunities, leading market launches, building strategic partnerships and encouraging innovation tailored to overseas audiences.

He is also expected to align international initiatives with the company's broader business objectives, ensuring global markets contribute meaningfully to long-term enterprise growth.

Does Amit Malhotra have prior experience in international business?

Malhotra brings significant global experience from the media and streaming industry. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of direct-to-consumer platforms at WarnerMedia, where he oversaw operations across India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Before that, he spent 17 years at The Walt Disney Company in various leadership roles, including serving as Regional Lead for Disney+ in Southeast Asia. His career has largely focused on building and scaling entertainment platforms across international markets.

Which regions will JioStar focus on under Amit Malhotra's leadership?

While the company has not publicly detailed a market-wise roadmap, Malhotra's Singapore base signals a strong focus on Asia-Pacific markets. His experience across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan is expected to play a key role in shaping JioStar's expansion in these regions, along with other strategic international markets.

The emphasis is likely to be on launching offerings, strengthening distribution networks and building partnerships across territories where digital streaming adoption is growing rapidly.

Why is this appointment important for JioStar?

The appointment comes at a time when JioStar is looking to accelerate its global ambitions and compete more aggressively in the international entertainment space. With streaming platforms expanding rapidly and competition intensifying worldwide, strengthening leadership for overseas markets has become a strategic priority. Malhotra's experience in scaling global streaming businesses is expected to help JioStar build a stronger international presence and position itself as a globally relevant entertainment brand.