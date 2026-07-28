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All decks clear for Willie Walsh taking over as IndiGo CEO

All decks clear for Willie Walsh taking over as IndiGo CEO

The government has given security clearance for Walsh to take charge as IndiGo CEO on August 3. His term as IATA chief ends July 31.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 5:42 PM IST
All decks clear for Willie Walsh taking over as IndiGo CEOIndiGo has seen management overhaul after the December 2025 operational meltdown.

The government has approved the credentials of Willie Walsh to take over as IndiGo CEO on August 3 following clearance under India’s aviation security framework.

Walsh, Director General, International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose term ends on July 31 this year, will lead India’s largest airline by network.

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A trained commercial pilot himself, Walsh is known for drastic cost-cutting in his previous stints as CEO at Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus and British Airways. He is known in the industry as “Slasher” Walsh for his cost-cutting strategies.

MUST READ: Beyond low-cost, IndiGo is quietly building a premium airline business

IndiGo has seen management overhaul after the December 2025 operational meltdown. The disruptions impacted over 900,000 passengers as operations of the country’s largest airline by market share were disrupted after the pilot duty norms came into effect.

The DGCA imposed a Rs 22-crore fine on IndiGo and cut its winter schedule by 10%. The episode led to the exit of Pieter Elbers on March 10.

There have been a few more exits after the fiasco. Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, quit the airline in April. He was with IndiGo for the past four years and looked after its international sales strategy.

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Airline CFO Gaurav Negi also moved on from IndiGo and has been appointed as advisor to Managing Director Rahul Bhatia. Dy CFO Kiran Thadimarri has been appointed the new CFO effective July 28.

ALSO READ: India's largest airline IndiGo says Adani airline will be a huge conflict of interest

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 5:42 PM IST
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