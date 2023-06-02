Allen Zha appointed country head of Midea India Operations

Smart home appliances maker Midea said on Friday that it has appointed Allen Zha as the Country Head for operations in India. In this new role, Zha will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic initiatives, expanding the consumer base, and growing the brand presence in India.

He will also spearhead efforts to deliver innovative products and services that meet the evolving demands of consumers in India, the company said.

On his appointment, Zha said, “India holds immense strategic significance as a growth market for Midea Group. With its dynamic economy, growing consumer base, and increasing demand for innovative solutions, India presents a fertile ground for introducing our innovative products and services. Moreover, India’s strong emphasis on digitisation and smart technologies aligns perfectly with our vision of creating intelligent, modern homes. We are committed to delivering solutions that cater to the unique needs and aspirations of Indian consumers and are excited to contribute to India’s journey towards a digital future by offering cutting-edge appliances that enhance convenience, energy efficiency, and overall quality of life.”

A veteran of the consumer electronics industry, Zha has held various positions, including Director of the Asia-Pacific Region, Director of Sales for Toshiba Refrigerator’s Overseas Business, and Regional Manager for Oceania and South Asia, the Middle East, and Australia & New Zealand.

“These experiences have provided me with valuable insights into international markets, strong leadership capabilities, and a track record of driving sales growth and market expansion. I am excited to leverage my expertise to contribute to new opportunities and continued success in the industry,” Zha added.

He also plans to foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, to ensure that both Midea and Toshiba Home Appliances remain at the forefront of technological advancements and market trends. He also plans to focus on nurturing strong relationships with channel partners.

Midea India offers a wide range of home appliances, including air conditioners, air purifiers, dishwashers, and refrigerators, and has a strong presence in both offline and online retail channels.