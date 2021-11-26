Amazon, Asian Paints, Tata Tea India's 'most purposeful' brands in 2021: Kantar report

E-commerce giant Amazon, Asian Paints and Tata Tea have been named as the "most purposeful" brands in India 2021 in tech, non-FMCG and FMCG categories, the latest BrandZ India report by insights and consulting firm Kantar shows.

In the technology category, Amazon is followed by food delivery platform Zomato, Google-backed YouTube, food delivery platform Swiggy, and Walmart-backed Flipkart.

In the FMCG category, Tata Tea is followed by Surf Excel, Taj Mahal, Maggi, Parachute, Britannia. In the non-FMCG category, Asian Paints is followed by Jio, Samsung, MRF, Tata Housing and Airtel.

The Kantar BrandZ database for Most Purposeful Brands of India for 2020-21 cover 418 brand cases. In each case, brand perception and brand equity metrics were analysed across 30 categories and these data points were sourced from a total of over 12,000 respondents.

There are five key trends about the patterns Indian consumers deemed ‘purposeful’ in 2021 -- micro & macro, tech brands, FMCG firms, non-FMCG brands, sustainable firms.

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said "a larger societal purpose is even more critical to success for brands in India".

In this year’s purpose data, consumer perceptions of "good range" and "responsibility" were both highly correlated to strong brand purpose scores.

Technology brands have also been able to scale up and showcase a wide range of

products plus enter new categories at a time when consumers were desperate for at-home and delivery solutions, the report says.

It further states that the FMCG brands that score high on 'brand purpose' have shown that purpose and profit can go hand in hand. Such brands have worked to reduce their environmental impacts and promote social causes -- which in turn attracts customers, partners, and talent.

As per the report, non-FMCG brands also focused on adopting marketing strategies that promote the brand in ways that look beyond the function of a product or service.

The report also noted that Indian consumers, at par with many of their Asian counterparts, are actively engaging with sustainability. "In all, 77 per cent are prepared to invest time and money in companies that try to do good," it adds.

