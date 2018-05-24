Amazon bans users who return products too frequently

Love the idea of buying online and returning the product if it's not quite what you wanted, no questions asked? You are not alone. The easy return policy followed by most etailers has been a major factor in wooing customers to make the switch from brick-and-mortar to ecommerce.

But those days seem to be numbered. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon Inc, the world's largest online retailer, has started terminating the accounts of several customers of late for allegedly breaking its terms of use without specifying the violation. This includes availing of the return policy liberally. Amazon customers have reportedly received emails telling them that they have been banned and cannot make another account due to the number of returns they've made. Could it be a matter of time before Amazon.in follows suit?

Irate former customers of Amazon have taken to Twitter and Facebook to complain about this state of affairs. One customer even shared a screenshot of an email she received from Amazon asking her to explain why she had returned multiple orders from her account in the past 12 months.

This may seem rather out of character for an etailer that aims to become "Earth's most customer-centric company" and one that compelled the competition as well as offline stores to offer similar hassle-free return policies to their users. But this is not the first time that the company is doing this.

According to media reports, in March 2016, one customer who sent back 37 items of 343 purchased over two years found his account blocked with immediate effect.

The online giant told him that he would lose a gift card balance that he had on the account too. Similar stories have been reported as far back as 2012. Just google 'Amazon ban' and 'cis@amazon.com' and plenty of complaint emerge.

So what constitutes too many returns? Nobody knows for sure. Although the company lists out several prerequisites that make a purchased item eligible for return, nowhere does it explicitly state that frequent returns is a violation of its policy and will lead to the termination of the user account. However, its conditions of use clearly states that the company reserves the right to refuse service, terminate accounts, terminate rights to use Amazon Services, or cancel orders in its sole discretion.

Amazon, on its part, claims that it only bans users from its platform when they abuse its policies. "We want everyone to be able to use Amazon, but there are rare occasions where someone abuses our service over an extended period of time," the Amazon representative told the daily.

Is it an unjustified move? Not if you consider the hit that retailers take from "preventable returns". A 2015 IHL Group study pegged the worldwide figure at $642.6 billion each year.