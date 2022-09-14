Amazon, Flipkart to start festive sale on Sept 23; check offers, discounts, products

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced the dates of their festival sales. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 will start on September 23, and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will also start on September 23 and go on till September 30.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “We are excited to serve our customers with millions of sellers offering a wide selection of domestic and international brands, products from 2 lakh local stores, traditional artisans and weavers, and innovative offerings from various startups. Amazon Great India Festival will offer customers to shop from India’s largest selection across electronics, grocery, fashion and beauty, everyday essentials, and more. We are delighted to partner with leading brands to launch more than 2,000 new products and delivery products with speed and safety across all serviceable pin code of India.”

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group said, “Over the years, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) has become an experience which customers, sellers, and the entire ecosystem eagerly looks forward to, and all our efforts are dedicated towards making it bigger and better every year. As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we pride ourselves in being close to customers and intimately understanding their needs and expectations…Our growing ecosystem of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana stores, and other partners will witness us seamlessly fulfilling the customers’ evolving requirements across the various nooks and corners of the country.”

Here’s what’s on offer in Amazon and Flipkart festive sales this year:

AMAZON

Prime members will get early access. The e-commerce giant is offering deals, savings, launches from top brands, as well as small and medium businesses. Amazon will offer more than 2,000 launches across categories including grocery, fashion and beauty, smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics, and from leading brands such as Samsung, iQOO, LG, Xiaomi, Redmi, Tecno, BoAt, Biba, PUMA, Fastrack, Prestige, L’Oreal, Colgate, Aashirvaad, and more.

Customers will be able to shop in eight languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi, from more than 11 lakh sellers and crores of products.

Amazon is also offering deals on its devices Echo, Fire TV, Kindle range of devices, and Alexa smart home combos.

During the festive sale, Amazon customers will also get the chance to win up to Rs 7,500 in rewards by shopping on the platform, paying bills, recharging their phones, and adding or sending money using Amazon Pay. Customers making their first payment or transaction will get cashbacks too. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy rewards up to Rs 2,500, and those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get flat Rs150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000.

As for discount, Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards etc.

Customers of MSMEs can also save up more on GST invoice, bulk discounts and a range of exclusive deals.

Amazon customers can also directly interact with experts who will showcase products, unveil top deals, and answer customer questions in real time.

FLIPKART

Plus members will get an option of pre-booking across categories, along with early access. Flipkart will host lakhs of sellers, kirana delivery partners, MSMEs to offer a selection of products across price points.

Flipkart Wholesale will have unique offers for its kirana members, Flipkart Health+ and Flipkart Hotels will offer access to a wide range of services.

Flipkart has announced as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials, designed by over 90 brands across fashion, electronics, mobile phones, large appliances, personal care, and handicrafts categories, offering a wide assortment of over 10,000 new products. The shopping experience is also likely to be an enhanced one due to the the newly designed app, easy discoverability, tech-led features like enhanced UI experience, image search, live commerce, brand mall mode and virtual try-ons.

The company is also offering new gamification initiatives such as Coupon Rain, Treasure Hunt and Spin The Bottle to allow customers to avail attractive offers in an immersive format.

Flipkart is also offering discounts, cashbacks and pay later options. Eligible customers will be offered credit access on products by NBFCs and fintech players.

Customers will also be provided access to new products co-created by brands and celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few.

The e-commerce giant will also roll out the Open Box Delivery process where the delivery partner will open the product at the time of delivery. The customer needs to accept the delivery only if their order is in an intact state.

Also read: Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2022 sale from September 23, pre-book your product by paying Rs 1

Also read: Amazon India to waive 50% fee for new sellers in festival season