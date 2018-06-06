Amazon completes 5 years in India; offers Rs 250 cashback on shopping of Rs 1000 or more

Five years after it was launched on June 5, 2013, Amazon India has made significant strides. The Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.in claims to be the most visited shopping site in the country for the last two years. And as a return gift, the e-commerce major is doling out Rs 250 as cashback on purchase of Rs 1000 or more on payments made via any digital mode.

In a letter, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos thanked customers in India for their support. The online retail behemoth said that people from 100 per cent serviceable pin codes in India have placed orders on its platform. "We're five years into our journey, but as we say here at Amazon, it's still Day 1, and I'm energized and humbled by the opportunities ahead. Amazon.in is India ki apni dukaan," Bezos wrote in the letter.

On Alexa which was introduced in India late last year, Bezos said, "she already offers more than 15,000 skills and features - from the latest news, listening to music, playing bhajans, voice shopping or even ordering a cab."

Bezos also said that Amazon's exclusive video membership Prime is working with top Indian talent on a dozen new original content series, including Breathe, which has become popular not just in India but across the globe.

Amazon ships packages from more than 50 fulfillment locations in 13 states. Last month, Amazon India rebranded its grocery service Amazon Now to Prime Now. It offers exclusive express two hour delivery to Prime members.