Amazon India lays off 60 employees, but still has 4000 job openings

Recently Amazon laid off hundreds of its employees at their Seattle headquarters and speculations were rife that something similar might take place in its India unit. According to reports now, Amazon India is following suit and has let 60 of its employees go. The company might ask more employees to leave in the short future. This round of lay offs is part of the company's global restructuring process, reports mention.

According to a report in Economic Times, these employees were from the Human Resources department. The company is expected to ask more employees to resign after the annual appraisal process is completed, sources revealed to the newspaper.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Amazon had hired almost 25 per cent more employees as part of its performance improvement plans (PIP) as compared to the previous year. This could be one of the reasons why Amazon is trimming its workforce. A company spokesperson said that the lay offs have impacted only a small number of employees and complete support of being offered to the employees who have been affected.

"As a global organisation, we have recognised the need to organise our teams to keep us agile and help us use our resources optimally. This has impacted a small number of roles within the company and we are providing complete support to the impacted employees, including the option of relevant internal postings and outplacement services," the spokesperson said.

In fact, the spokesperson says that Amazon is still hiring for multiple roles and has 4,000 openings in the country alone. Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer at market research firm GBH Insights said that this is part of Amazon's global restructuring and CEO Jeff Bezos is looking to strategically deploy resources into high-growth and priority areas to drive the consumer flywheel further in the future.