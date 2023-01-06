Amazon India to lay off 1% of its workforce, 1,000 employees to be impacted: Report

A report said on Friday that Amazon India will lay off 1% of its workforce in the country as part of the global layoffs announced by the Seattle-headquartered e-commerce giant.

1,000 Amazon India employees will be impacted, reported CNBC TV-18 quoting sources.

Amazon.com Inc's layoffs will now include more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Thursday (IST).

The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting January 18, will largely impact the company's e-commerce and human resources organisations, he said.

The cuts amount to 6% of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

They also show how layoffs continue to shake the technology sector. Amazon's layoffs now surpass the 11,000 cuts announced last year by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, underscoring the retailer's slide from an essential business moving goods during pandemic lockdowns, to a company that overbuilt for demand.