Amazon launches dedicated storefront for Ayurveda products

Amazon India has announced the launch of a dedicated storefront for Ayurveda products on its marketplace. The store was officially launched by Sarbananda Sonowal, Ayush minister, at a virtual event on Tuesday.



Amazon launched the storefront with an aim to make shopping easier for customers who are trying out Ayurveda products for the first time by focus areas and health benefits, with details of various commonly used herbs and ingredients in Ayurvedic products so that consumers can make an informed choice.



"The Ayurveda storefront will enhance the visibility of unique Ayurveda products from Indian small businesses and D2C brands and showcase them to millions of Amazon customers across India," the company said in a statement.



"Ayush can play a foundational role in maintaining a healthy and disease-free lifestyle, it is more relevant than ever in the ongoing times. I would like to commend Amazon for taking the onus of spreading awareness about Ayush products offered by sellers across India through this initiative and providing impetus to the growth of local entrepreneurs engaged in Ayush business. As a nation, we need to take the necessary steps to encourage small and big companies and startups to focus on making Ayush a part of our daily lives," Sonowal said, addressing the virtual event.



The e-commerce giant claimed that there has been a marked increase in the overall selection of Ayurveda products by nearly 3X in the last two years on Amazon.in. The storefront will exclusively showcase products from emerging Indian brands, helping generate demand for their products.



"Ayurveda has always been a part of the Indian way of life and we are happy to launch this dedicated storefront. It will not only showcase a large selection of Ayurveda products from sellers across the country, but also help spread awareness about a healthier lifestyle. This storefront is a part of our efforts to contribute to this vision and make Ayurvedic products more accessible to customers," said Manish Tiwary, Amazon Country Manager, India Consumer Business.



The storefront will enhance visibility of unique Ayurveda products such as various kinds of juices, skin-care supplements, immunity boosters, oils and more from small businesses and D2C brands.