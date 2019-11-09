scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Amazon long-time executive Steve Kessel to step down

Steve Kessel, a senior vice president who has worked on Amazon's 'Kindle' and brick-and-mortar store 'Amazon Go'

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's long-serving executive Steve Kessel will leave the company after 20 years, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Kessel, a senior vice president who has worked on Amazon's "Kindle" and brick-and-mortar store "Amazon Go", said he would be focusing on community service and not-for-profit work.

Beginning January, Dave Clark who is responsible for the company's global supply chain and logistics operation will assume Kessel's roles. 

Also read: Amazon India partners with BookMyShow to sell movie tickets on its platform

Also read: Amazon pumps Rs 4,400 crore in India units to take on rival Flipkart

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos