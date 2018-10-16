scorecardresearch
Amazon plans to buy 7-8% stake in Kishore Biyani's Future Retail for Rs 2,486 crore

The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

Amazon.com Inc is likely to buy an at least 7 percent to 8 percent stake in India's Future Retail Ltd through an investment arm, CNBC-TV 18 reported, citing sources. The potential cash-and-stock deal, which is in its final stages, could be worth Rs 2,486 crore ($338 million) and is likely to be signed in the next two weeks, the channel here said.

Earlier this year, media reports said Amazon was in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in Future Retail, competing with tech giant Google and Alibaba-backed Paytm. Future Retail had denied the reports. The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

In September, Amazon, along with private equity firm Samara Capital, bought Aditya Birla Group-owned 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of Rs 4,181 crore ($568.03 million). Amazon India and Future Retail did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

