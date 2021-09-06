Amazon to enter television market; launch large-screen TVs

E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly preparing to launch its own branded TVs. The big screen TVs are likely to be launched as soon as October. According to reports, the TVs will have Alexa and will be in the range of 55-75 inches.

The Amazon TVs are likely to be designed and manufactured by third parties such as TCL. The company has been reportedly working on the TV for two years. According to a report in Business Insider, the TVs will initially launch in the US.

However, in India the company offers Amazon Basics-branded TVs. It has also joined hands with BestBuy in order to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs powered by Amazon Fire TV software.

The new TVs will have intuitive features like Adaptive Volume that will enable Alexa to respond louder if it detects a noise background. This mode will ensure that users can hear Alexa even with background noises such as people talking, music playing or dishwashing. Nevertheless, the adaptive volume does not reduce if there’s no background noise. One will have to reduce the volume themselves.

A TV is just another step for the company to build an Apple-like ecosystem with its offerings of Amazon Prime Video, Alexa, Fire TV Stick, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Amazon is yet to officially say anything. With the launch of the TV, Amazon will foray into the television market that will put it in direct competition with Sony, Samsung, LG, and more, that sell their products on Amazon’s platform.

