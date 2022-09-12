Amazon.in to launch premium caffeine collection in partnership with Coffee Board of India

Amazon has partnered with the Coffee Board of India, which is a part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to sell select premium coffees to Indian customers on its online marketplace.



These coffees will offer both Robusta and Arabica blends, and will be sourced from India’s top coffee-producing regions like Chikmagalur and Coorg in Karnataka (which accounts for 71 per cent of India’s total coffee production). The association is expected to boost sales and visibility for small and local coffee sellers across the country, and also offer consumers more choices ahead of the festive season.



Calling it a push for India’s ‘vocal for local’ vision, Nishant Raman, Director – IN Consumables, Amazon India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Coffee Board of India to allow our customers to access a range of premium quality coffee on Amazon.in. This is in line with our endeavour to offer flavours of Indian coffee at value offers with the convenience of safe and fast delivery to our customers. Indian brands find value to partner with us and sell on A.in, and this offering is an arm to boost ‘vocal for local’.



At launch, four premium coffees are being retailed under the ‘India Coffee’ and ‘Coffees of India’ brands. These include a Coorg Arabica Coffee (GI), a Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee (GI), a 100% Arabica coffee, and a blend of Arabica and Robusta. There are also affordable coffees such as 100% Arabica & A blend of Arabica and Robusta.



“The Coffee Board’s collaboration with Amazon is expected to boost domestic coffee consumption. Our coffees are sourced from the best coffee estates to suit the taste of millions of coffee connoisseurs across the country,” Dr. K.G. Jagadeesha, IAS, CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board of India, stated.



The Coffee Board, which is dedicated to the promotion of India’s coffee sector, not only looks after the sales and consumption of the beverage in India but also conducts coffee research and offers financial assistance to small coffee growers and plantation laborers in the country.



India is the seventh-largest coffee producer in the world, with about 3 per cent of the global output in 2020, according to IBEF. The country exports nearly three-fourths of its coffee overseas. Coffee exports grew 90 per cent in the April-June 2022 quarter over the same period in FY 2013-14, as per Govt. estimates.



On Amazon, meanwhile, coffee is the most popular subset in its fast-growing food and beverage category. Starbucks’ sales for key coffee items nearly tripled in size since 2018, after Amazon put it in the top spot in its F&B category, according to reports.



Time will tell if Indian coffee brands can scale via Amazon.



Also Read: India’s coffee exports rise by 19% between Jan-June this year



Also Read: Milking coffee: From Tim Hortons to Reliance, coffee is a huge market opportunity