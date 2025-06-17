Ambani brothers Anant and Akash dominate 2025 wealth charts with Rs 3.59 lakh crore

Reliance Industries scions Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani have emerged as the richest individuals in India, with a combined net worth of Rs 3.59 lakh crore, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List 2025.

The report highlights a new generation of Indian wealth creators, with 143 individuals under the age of 40 actively building fortunes across sectors. Among them, 27-year-old Shashwat Nakrani stands out as the youngest wealth creator on the list.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The study also underscores the dominance of established corporate powerhouses, with the top 50 business houses accounting for nearly 60% of the total wealth featured. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone contribute 12% of the overall wealth tracked in the rankings, further solidifying their influence on the country’s economic landscape.

Top 50 business houses contribute nearly 60% of the total wealth, says the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List 2025. A total of 161 individuals are worth more than Rs 100 billion each. India has 143 young torchbearers who are active wealth creators under the age of 40, with Shashwat Nakrani (27) being the youngest among them.

About 46% of first-generation rupee billionaires under 40 are digital disruptors. A majority of India’s first-generation entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have attained wealth by leveraging the digital economy to disrupt traditional business models. A remarkable 60% of their wealth comes from sectors such as broking and investment platforms (such as Upstox and Zerodha), e-commerce solutions (Urban Company, Swiggy, and Honasa Consumer), edtech (PhysicsWallah and Unacademy), and fintech (like Stashfin, Slice, and OneCard).

Advertisement

360 ONE Wealth released the inaugural edition of the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List in collaboration with CRISIL, which includes 2,013 entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and heirs who collectively hold a combined wealth of Rs 100 trillion — around one-third of the country’s GDP. Each individual has a minimum net worth of Rs 5 billion.

Among them, 161 are worth Rs 100 billion and above, while the Rs 50-billion club has 1,868 members. The list also reveals that the top three business houses account for nearly a quarter of the total promoter wealth. Family members and promoters belonging to the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, and Adani Group own a staggering 24% of the combined promoter wealth identified in the list. That’s a total of ₹36 lakh crore — more than the GDP of Italy and the Netherlands combined.

Advertisement

The top sectors in wealth creation include pharma, IT, and financial services. Together, they account for a significant 26% of total wealth creation in India. Pharma has the highest number of rupee billionaires at 174, followed by the financial services sector at 158, and the IT sector at 134. The richest pharma tycoon is Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi, while Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath are the richest in financial services, and Azim Premji leads in the tech space.

Banking, telecommunications, and aviation generate the highest per capita sectoral wealth. Banking is the biggest money-spinner, with average wealth per individual in the sector touching Rs 8,500 crore, followed by telecommunications at Rs 8,400 crore and aviation at Rs 7,900 crore. The banking sector has 13 rupee billionaires, while telecom has 21, and aviation just 9.

As per the list, Mumbai, India’s financial capital, leads in the number of wealth creators over Delhi and Bengaluru. Mumbai is home to 29% of the 360 ONE Wealth Creators and accounts for 40% of the total wealth — with 577 rupee billionaires residing in the city. The national capital, New Delhi, and the tech capital, Bengaluru, trail behind at 17% with 350 rupee billionaires and 8% with 158 rupee billionaires, respectively. Ahmedabad is home to a more modest 5% of the wealthiest Indians.

Advertisement

Not just this — for women in wealth, the story is shifting from inclusion to influence. While 71% of the rupee billionaires on the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List are men, owning 76% of the total Rs 100 lakh crore wealth, women show stronger representation in certain sectors. In pharmaceuticals, women comprise 33% of rupee billionaires, while in financial services, they account for 24%, representing 13% of the sector’s promoter wealth.

Six in ten wealth creators are actively engaged in business, while four in ten rupee billionaires on the list belong to the passive wealth club, says the report.

Lastly, 93% of wealth is in public markets. The wealth of India’s richest is concentrated in listed companies: 607 publicly listed firms account for 93% of the wealth held by 1,700 rupee billionaires, comprising 85% of the wealth creators list. In contrast, only 15% — 287 rupee billionaires — derive their wealth from 132 unlisted companies, accounting for a modest 7% share of the total wealth.