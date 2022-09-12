American Express appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and country manager, AEBC Corp India. Khanna, who currently heads the country executive team, will now lead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company across its diverse businesses in India. "His position will be key to advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India," said AEBC.

American Express Executive Vice President Rob McClean said that with over 30 years of experience in the industry, Sanjay has exceptional credentials for delivering strong results coupled with a natural knack for leading from the front. "We are confident that his commitment to excel in everything he does, his strong values and work ethics will further the brand’s leadership in the Indian market,” McClean said.



Commenting on his appointment, Khanna said that India is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing economies of the world, characterized by its ever-expanding consumer base, evolving lifestyle and spending needs. As a premium payment solution brand, he said, American Express has a definitive competitive edge in providing high-quality service.

"My role will be to further enhance the quality and service culture through premium products, services, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of the affluent population in India. I am extremely happy to take on this new role with American Express - one of the world’s most trusted and respected service brand,” he added.

Prior to this appointment, Sanjay held various leadership positions in the company including Head of Global Financial Operations, India Center Lead for Finance and Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board.



Also read: Ogilvy’s new Global CEO is Amritsar-born Devika Bulchandani

Also read: 'Mamaearth's gross profitability metrics are very healthy,' says CEO Varun Alagh